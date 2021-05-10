NerveNetwork Trading 21.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0620 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $17.18 million and approximately $301,270.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NerveNetwork has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007753 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00015041 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NerveNetwork Profile

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

