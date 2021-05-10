Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $503.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $525.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.08. The stock has a market cap of $223.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.