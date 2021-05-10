New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Tivity Health worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth $784,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TVTY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. Tivity Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.