New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 33,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

UEIC opened at $50.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $65.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $156.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $246,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $218,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,250 shares of company stock worth $867,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

