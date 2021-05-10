New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,100 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kraton were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kraton by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kraton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kraton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraton alerts:

Shares of KRA opened at $35.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kraton Co. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.