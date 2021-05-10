Next Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.6% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $334.20 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $215.99 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

