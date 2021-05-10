Next Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $161.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.64 and its 200 day moving average is $141.14. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.93 and a 12-month high of $161.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

