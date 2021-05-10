Next Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after buying an additional 2,377,945 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 865.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after buying an additional 1,937,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

