Next Capital Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Next Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock opened at $78.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $79.58.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.