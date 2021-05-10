Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 701.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,300. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

OLN opened at $46.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

