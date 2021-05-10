Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Brink’s by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,172,000 after buying an additional 380,667 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,248,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,908,000 after acquiring an additional 410,115 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after acquiring an additional 67,541 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,663,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,770,000 after acquiring an additional 356,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,236,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,052,000 after acquiring an additional 204,842 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCO opened at $80.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $84.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -322.20 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

