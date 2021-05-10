Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CMO opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $628.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

