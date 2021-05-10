Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in FOX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 373,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in FOX by 7.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in FOX by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 207,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in FOX by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of FOX opened at $37.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

