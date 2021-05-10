Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,500 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 1,890.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

