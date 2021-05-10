Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,900 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTT opened at $12.39 on Monday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.92 million, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

