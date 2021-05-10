Nkcfo LLC Acquires New Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

MTZ traded up $5.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.66. 5,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,411. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

