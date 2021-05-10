Nkcfo LLC Acquires Shares of 1,200 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

NYSE:WSM traded up $7.25 on Monday, hitting $193.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,311. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $188.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.76%.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

