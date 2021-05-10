Nkcfo LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 527,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,371,000 after buying an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 514,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,042 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.56. The company had a trading volume of 46,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,784. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $71.03. The stock has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.63.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.