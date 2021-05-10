Nkcfo LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Nkcfo LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lazydays as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Lazydays by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. 32.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

LAZY traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,728. The company has a market cap of $263.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.57 million for the quarter. Lazydays had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 2.89%.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

