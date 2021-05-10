Nkcfo LLC Takes Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPI. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

eXp World stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.59. 33,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other eXp World news, Director Daniel Cahir sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $509,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,719,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,628,950. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

