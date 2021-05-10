Nkcfo LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.15.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $130.64 on Monday, reaching $530.79. The stock had a trading volume of 132,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,323. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $695.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $771.22. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total transaction of $32,347,659.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,284,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total transaction of $643,040.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666 in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

