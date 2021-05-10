NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 792,778 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $39,758,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,417,000 after purchasing an additional 289,928 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC opened at $120.86 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.31. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

