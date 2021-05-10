NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 57.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 102,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC opened at $106.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $107.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.99.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their target price on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.24.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.