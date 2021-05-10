NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Hasbro by 40.3% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Hasbro by 14.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 889.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.55.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.