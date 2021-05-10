NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $79.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

