NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.69 Million in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $7,237,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.71, for a total transaction of $153,829.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,082.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 980,000 shares of company stock worth $120,759,196 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.14.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $147.87 on Monday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $169.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.37.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

