NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,564 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KL opened at $40.85 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KL. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

