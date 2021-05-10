Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. Noodles & Company posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Noodles & Company stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,599. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.78 million, a PE ratio of -26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,237.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $207,349 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,911,000 after buying an additional 61,094 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 374,650 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 127,850 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 22,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

