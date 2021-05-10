NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €35.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NORMA Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.44 ($53.46).

ETR NOEJ opened at €44.52 ($52.38) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €19.03 ($22.39) and a fifty-two week high of €47.98 ($56.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 250.11.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

