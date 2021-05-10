North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.44

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.44 and last traded at C$16.96, with a volume of 14733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.06.

NOA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$479.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.47 million. Analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.1400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,890. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 85,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total transaction of C$1,374,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,104,278 shares in the company, valued at C$34,026,175.26. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 721,403 shares of company stock worth $11,391,173 and sold 110,200 shares worth $1,760,010.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

