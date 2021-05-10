NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.400-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.06 million.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.08. 4,423,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,000. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

