nOS (NOS) Price Down 0.5% This Week

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. One nOS coin can now be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.46 or 0.00624557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00065490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 146% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.00245599 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $677.73 or 0.01218222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00030020 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.56 or 0.00732587 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io. nOS’s official website is nos.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

