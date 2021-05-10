Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,599,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,257. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 527.30, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

