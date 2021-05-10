Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.550-3.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NTR opened at $61.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.22.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.