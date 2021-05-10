Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Shares of NUWE stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Nuwellis has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

