NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $581.67 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $303.79 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The firm has a market cap of $362.02 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $573.10 and a 200-day moving average of $545.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

