Nwam LLC Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,442 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.2% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $62,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.65. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $175.68 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.