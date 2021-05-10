NXT Energy Solutions (SFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

SFD opened at C$0.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$31.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.04. NXT Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

