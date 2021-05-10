O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.20 million-$25.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.57 million.

Separately, TheStreet cut O2Micro International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

O2Micro International stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.96. 251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,139. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $189.58 million, a PE ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.80.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that O2Micro International will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

