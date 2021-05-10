Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

