OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.24.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.