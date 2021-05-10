Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares rose 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 1,132,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 73,284,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ocugen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 195,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $2,788,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $69,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,799 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ocugen by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

