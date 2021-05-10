Oddz Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00003790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $27.24 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $346.76 or 0.00607367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00068602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 89.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.10 or 0.00245397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.56 or 0.01214790 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00030025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.45 or 0.00750446 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.