ODUWA (OWC) Trading Up 33.4% Over Last Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001091 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $7,414.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,209.67 or 1.00051226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00047908 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00237676 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

