Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OLLI. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.19.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $84.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.32. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $67.30 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 225,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 228,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.