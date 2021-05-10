Omni (OMNI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $656,398.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.14 or 0.00014776 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $656,398.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.25 or 0.00637883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002440 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,206 coins and its circulating supply is 562,890 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

