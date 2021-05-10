ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.440-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,363,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.