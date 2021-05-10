ON24 (ONTF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect ON24 to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.22 million.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $41.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68. ON24 has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $81.98.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 800 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 981 shares of company stock worth $50,462 in the last three months.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.