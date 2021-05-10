OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OCFT opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

