Opium Market Cap Reaches $29.16 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. Opium has a total market cap of $29.16 million and $125.87 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can now be bought for approximately $7.01 or 0.00012114 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00068054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00190565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 84.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.03 or 0.00245554 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.13 or 0.01213936 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003729 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00030083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.77 or 0.00749959 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.